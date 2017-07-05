Matt Bellamy thought he was abducted by aliens once while high on a substance grown in his hometown of Devon.

The Muse frontman - who was brought up in Teignmouth, South West England - can hardly remember his 'UFO encounter' and admits it was probably just the affects of the stuff he was smoking, but he definitely remembers seeing something strange in the woods.

Speaking to Gordon Smart on Radio X, he recalled: ''I saw this flashing light that was in the woodland.

''And it was really unusual at that time of night, 'cause it was like one in the morning.

''What it was though, I remember just waking up at home, and to this day I don't quite remember the journey from there home.

''I was driving so I definitely didn't drink anything. I'm not suggesting that at all, but I may have smoked something that was grown in Devon.

''It was some kind of tobacco, so it was more likely that than being abducted by aliens.''

The 'Psycho' hitmakers - completed by Chris Wolstenholme and Dominic Howard - are set to play at The O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on August 19 in aid of The Passage, a centre for homeless and vulnerable people.

Frontman Matt Bellamy says of the news: ''We have admired The Passage's work for a while now. Their work is vital to the community in London. We are looking forward to doing our bit to help the amazing staff and volunteers and the homeless people who benefit from their tireless hard work.''

A week later, Muse will headline Reading and Leeds festival for the third time and previously teased they could perform a fan requested set there too.

Responding to a fan who asked about the setlist for the shows, Matt wrote on Twitter: ''Not sure yet. Was wondering if we should do it by request?''