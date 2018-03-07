Matt Bellamy's Beatles tribute super-group will support Roger Daltrey at his Teenage Cancer Trust show later this month.

The Muse frontman will lead the outfit called Dr. Pepper's Jaded Hearts Club Band - a pun on The Fab Four's album title 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' - in their third ever live show and they will be part of the line-up alongside The Who legend at London's Royal Albert Hall on March 22.

In a statement making the exciting announcement, Roger said: ''I'm very happy to welcome Muse's Matt Bellamy who will be joining me on my night for Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall Thurs 22 March.

''Matt will be bringing his Dr. Pepper's Jaded Hearts Club Band including Blur's Graham Coxon to belt out a set of Beatles classics. It's their first UK show and will be great fun.''

In the past, Matt's group has joined up with the likes of Miles Kane and Beatle Sir Paul McCartney himself.

Opening up about what fans can expect from his own set, Roger added: ''I'm looking forward to playing The Who hits and I will also be revisiting some of the rarer songs that I've recorded with The Who and as a solo artist. By 'rarer' I mean songs like 'How Many Friends', 'It's Not Enough', 'Giving It All Away' and others that were never played live before.

''I am always so grateful for the artists who come out to support this charity. It's going to be another special night for Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall and we're all really looking forward to it.''

Other acts confirmed to play Teenage Cancer Trust shows include Courteneers, Kasabian, Def Leppard, UB40 featuring Ali, Astro and Mickey, Nile Rodgers & CHIC and comedian Russell Howard.