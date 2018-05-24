Mary Steenburgen shares the secret to her successful marriage with fellow actor Ted Danson.
Mary Steenburgen says her husband Ted Danson is ''really easy'' to live with.
The 'Book Club' star has been happily married to the 'Cheers' actor since 1995 and says the key to their relationship is 70-year-old Ted's relaxed nature which always makes spending time together fun.
Appearing alongside her 'Book Club' co-stars Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Diane Keaton on UK TV show 'Loose Women', the Oscar-winning actress gushed: ''I've been married for 23 years, he's very easy to take in every way. That sounds dirty! But whatever that means in England, what I meant he's really easy to spend my life with, I don't know how to answer with a difficult person, but with him it's easy.''
Meanwhile, Jane - who stars alongside Mary in the movie about a group of friends who rediscover love and sex later in life - says it was ''a lot of fun'' to kiss co-star Don Johnson, 68, in the film but admits they were worried about how they looked on camera whilst shooting their smooching scenes.
She explained: ''I really enjoyed kissing Don Johnson, because an interviewer asked me what it was like, and I said it was a lot of fun. But I was also worried about if we moved around too much then this part of my face would sag, you don't think about that when you're young but that said, I think we all look really good.''
