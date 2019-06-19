Mary Lynn Rajskub has joined Fred Armisen in 'Too Late'.

The 47-year-old actress - who is best known for her role as Chloe O'Brian in the Fox action thriller series '24' as well as parts in comedy films such as 'Dude, Where's My Car?' and 'Sweet Home Alabama' - has joined the horror/comedy alongside 'Saturday Night Live' comic Fred, 52.

'Bob's Burgers' star Ron Lynch, 68, has also landed a lead role in the film alongside Alyssa Limperis, Jenny Zigrino Will Weldon, Brooks Wheela, Jack De Sena, Billy Breed, Paul Danke and Dwayne Perkins.

The movie will be helmed by D.W. Thomas with a script penned by Tom Becker which follows a lonely assistant who finally finds love and must escape her monster of a boss Bob Devore (Lynch) before she and her new love become his next meal.

This is the debut feature film for Firemark Media, which was founded by Thomas and her husband Becker in 2017.

Thomas said of the project: ''Too Late is a macabre love letter to the LA alt comedy scene and, like our protagonist, Fred Armisen built his comedy career performing in underground comedy clubs like Largo with Ron Lynch, Aimee Mann, Marc Maron and the rest.

''Fred has such a unique voice and his shared history with the rest of the cast adds an authenticity to the story we're telling. We are so thrilled!''

Ryan Lacen and Anthony Baldino are producing, with Lonnie Ramati as executive producer.

Mary Lynn recently starred opposite Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish in Universal's comedy 'Night School' and will next be seen in indie film 'Dinner In American'.