Mary Lynn Rajskub has joined horror-comedy 'Too Late' alongside 'Saturday Night Live' comic Fred Armisen and 'Bob's Burgers' actor Ron Lynch.
Mary Lynn Rajskub has joined Fred Armisen in 'Too Late'.
The 47-year-old actress - who is best known for her role as Chloe O'Brian in the Fox action thriller series '24' as well as parts in comedy films such as 'Dude, Where's My Car?' and 'Sweet Home Alabama' - has joined the horror/comedy alongside 'Saturday Night Live' comic Fred, 52.
'Bob's Burgers' star Ron Lynch, 68, has also landed a lead role in the film alongside Alyssa Limperis, Jenny Zigrino Will Weldon, Brooks Wheela, Jack De Sena, Billy Breed, Paul Danke and Dwayne Perkins.
The movie will be helmed by D.W. Thomas with a script penned by Tom Becker which follows a lonely assistant who finally finds love and must escape her monster of a boss Bob Devore (Lynch) before she and her new love become his next meal.
This is the debut feature film for Firemark Media, which was founded by Thomas and her husband Becker in 2017.
Thomas said of the project: ''Too Late is a macabre love letter to the LA alt comedy scene and, like our protagonist, Fred Armisen built his comedy career performing in underground comedy clubs like Largo with Ron Lynch, Aimee Mann, Marc Maron and the rest.
''Fred has such a unique voice and his shared history with the rest of the cast adds an authenticity to the story we're telling. We are so thrilled!''
Ryan Lacen and Anthony Baldino are producing, with Lonnie Ramati as executive producer.
Mary Lynn recently starred opposite Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish in Universal's comedy 'Night School' and will next be seen in indie film 'Dinner In American'.
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.
It's never helpful when a comedy becomes a bit too smug about its own quirkiness....
This is the kind of American independent comedy-drama that restores our faith in the cinema,...
Joe Toy is struggling under the weight of his over-bearing single father Frank; his rules,...
Joe Toy is not so different from your average hormone-ravaged adolescent boy; he, like many...
Joe Toy is not so different from your average hormone-ravaged adolescent boy; he, like many...
With a low budget but a lot of imagination and talent, director Trevorrow and writer...
Watch the trailer for Julie & Julia Julie Powell is a woman going through a...
Ephron reunites with Streep for this slightly overlong and very girly drama based on two...
With a very funny script and a terrific sense of black humour, this quirky family...
Amy Adams and Emily Blunt make uncommonly convincing sisters in Sunshine Cleaning, shrinking what is...
There is now practically a subgenre of films in which the protagonist's family is kidnapped...
Dingbat love has never been as oddly appealing as in "Punch-Drunk Love," a surrealistically fluffy...