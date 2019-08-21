Mary Lynn Rajskub is divorcing Matthew Rolph after 10 years of marriage.
Mary Lynn Rajskub is divorcing Matthew Rolph.
The '24' actress has filed documents to end her marriage to the personal trainer and actor, who she wed in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2009.
Court documents obtained by TMZ show the split date as June 12, with Mary requesting joint legal and physical custody of their son Valentine, 11. She has also insisted she is happy to pay Matthew spousal support, claiming she has a monthly income of around $10,000.
Mary and Matthew got married at a casino in Las Vegas whilst being serenaded by an Elvis impersonator.
Opening up about their ''spontaneous and intimate'' do, Mary said at the time: ''We didn't know that getting married at a casino in Vegas with Elvis could be so romantic. Our wedding was beautiful, spontaneous and intimate. We are so excited to officially be husband and wife.''
Mary wore a Nicole Miller ivory wedding gown, which was overlaid with lace, whilst Matthew opted for a white Hugo Boss suit.
The actress is most famous for her role in '24', but she recently insisted she wasn't asked back for the reboot, even though she was keen to star in it.
She said: ''I was open to it and available ... [They] weren't interested. There's no chance [now]. So that chapter is definitely closed in my life.''
