Mary J. Blige has joined 'Pink Skies Ahead'.

The 48-year-old singer-and-actress has boarded the forthcoming adaptation of the essay 'No Real Danger' from Kelly Oxford's second book 'When You Find Out The World Is Against You' alongside 'Laverne & Shirley' actor Michael McKean, 'Lady Bird' actress Odeya Rush and Ashlee + Evan musician Evan Ross.

The film will tell the story of a wild young woman, portrayed by 'End of the F***ing World' star Jessica Barden, who is forced to drop out of college and move back in with her parents after being diagnosed with an anxiety disorder.

The 'Family Affair' hitmaker will play a therapist who attempts to help the lead character cope with her increasing panic attacks while McKean will play her father who employs her at his property management company.

The cast will also include Henry Winkler, Marcia Gay Harden, Rosa Salazar, Lewis Pullman and Devon Bostic.

Production starts this month with Greg Silverman and Lisa Zambri producing with Divide/Conquer's Greg Gilreath and Adam Hendricks while Gideon Yu and Zac Locke are exec producers.

Blige made her acting debut in 'Prison Song' in 2001 and starred in Tyler Perry's 'I Can Do Bad All By Myself' and Tom Cruise's 'Rock of Ages' and in 2017 her role in wartime drama 'Mudbound' won her two Oscar nominations for best-supporting actress and in the original song category for 'Mighty River.'

The 'Real Love' singer most recently starred in the Netflix superhero series 'The Umbrella Academy' which was based on the comic book series of the same name created by former My Chemical Romance frontman, Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá.