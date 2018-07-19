Mary J. Blige is set to star Dennis Basso's newest ad campaign.

The 47-year-old singer has been a friend of the designer for many years and has attended several of his fashion shows, but she is now set to be front and centre of his latest campaign, as he's recruited her to model his new line.

Speaking of his decision to enlist Mary's help, Dennis said: ''The world of music is always strong, but it seems stronger than ever. She's a modern-day woman, extremely talented, very beautiful and she represents a powerful woman. I just like who she is and what she stands for. Being part of the music industry is also exciting.''

Bernard Hunt took the photographs of the 'Family Affair' hitmaker for the campaign, but Dennis remained on set for the shoot as he says he wanted to remain ''involved'' in creating the feeling of the pictures.

He added: ''For someone who performs in front of tens of thousands of people, it was very cute to see her focused on getting it right. She was not Mary J. the singer. She was Mary J. the singer, who is now the high fashion model. She is a very kind, humble woman. I like that about her.''

It isn't just Mary that Dennis has been working with lately either, as he also dressed Jennifer Lopez in a hooded lynx coat for her 'Dinero' music video, and has a reputation for dressing women such as Natalie Cole and Diana Ross.

He said: ''All of these women have their own particular style. It's hard to compare one to the other. You have to absorb yourself in that particular style of song and style of performance. That's what makes each of them unique.''

Currently, Dennis is at work on his next collection, and has secured Cipriani 42nd Street for the location of his September 10 fashion show.

Speaking to WWD, he said: ''I love that space. I had my 20th anniversary show there 15 years ago, so time goes by.''