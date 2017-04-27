Mary J. Blige had ''no choice'' but to divorce her husband.

The 'Be Without You' hitmaker is in the midst of a messy divorce from her ex-spouse Kendu Isaacs and is focusing all her energy on herself.

In a preview of her new documentary 'The Making Of: Strength Of A Woman', she said: ''I'm in the process of helping myself. It's not something that I wanted to do [getting divorced], but I had no choice. I'm not writing an album preaching to anyone about what they should do. I'm literally trying to heal myself through writing, through singing, through some kind of way of getting it out of my system.

''I had to do something other than what I would normally do. I had to get out of my environment, out of my comfort zone, take a long hard look at myself in order to embrace everything that was happening so I can love myself out of the whole thing and that's how this album was originated.''

Meanwhile, Mary previously admitted she felt alone in her relationship with her estranged husband.

She said: ''I can sense that I'm not what you want anymore. You start to realise that this man doesn't want you and he's just gone all the time and you're by yourself in the relationship. When you realise you're by yourself and you're just suffering through it, now it's time to do some investigating. When I got the full proof, I didn't have to investigate it. It just showed up.''

And Mary feels she ''finally has her life back'' following the end of her marriage.

She added: ''I've finally got my life back. My fans have saved me. I have to keep going for them ... I chose life. At anytime we all go through dark times. You might lose something when you make a positive choice and lose something when you make a negative choice, so for me it's best to just lose whatever you're going to lose to get your life back.''