Mary J. Blige has branded her estranged husband Kendu Isaacs a ''con artist'' for pretending to love her throughout their marriage.
Mary J. Blige has branded her estranged husband a ''con artist''.
The 'No More Drama' hitmaker has slammed her former spouse Kendu Isaacs for pretending he loved her throughout their marriage.
She said: ''I'm doing OK. I'm living. I'm not happy about a lot of things. I thought someone loved me, right? Turns out, he was a con artist and he didn't, and now he's coming after me for all my money. When you come out of something like that, you realise you were never the one. There was someone else that was his queen. I got played. I got suckered. I have to keep smiling and keep my spirits up because this is designed to kill me.''
And the 46-year-old singer also revealed she used her ''own misery'' to inform her role in 'Mudbound'.
She added: ''I used a lot of my own heaviness from my own misery that I was living in that horrible marriage. I was just dying in it. I knew something was wrong. I just couldn't prove it. I just had all the heaviness of not feeling right, not feeling good. I gave it to Florence.''
Mary admitted she found it difficult being ''intimate'' on screen as she had ''never touched another man'' other than her husband.
She told Variety magazine: ''The hardest part was intimacy. I was married. I never touched another man other than my husband. I was petrified, 'Oh God. I don't want to do it.'''
Meanwhile, Mary J. Blige previously revealed her divorce left her feeling like she ''was nothing''.
She explained: ''Mentally, you've been beaten down and manipulated, in front of the world. You're trying to protect the person.
''You're trying to hold yourself together, so when you've been beaten down mentally, you go home, and you deal with that ... I was beginning to think I was nothing ... Being Mary J. Blige, the celebrity, is secondary. I'm a human being first. I suffer like everybody else.''
Here are all the performances from the comeback series of 'Twin Peaks'.
He's embarking on his first ever solo arena tour.
The singer has donated half a million to relief efforts.
Pratchett died aged 66 in March 2015.
Christmas time is coming but for young Langston, happy holidays aren't going to come easy....
Langston Hughes is a street-smart teenager whose life gets complicated when his beloved mother, with...
This raucous trawl through 80s power ballads, rock anthems and gigantic hair is a lot...
The latest trailer for the upcoming Rock of Ages movie adaption gives us much more...
In 2003, Brooklyn rapper Jay-Z (a.k.a. Shawn Carter) called it quits after an eight-year career....