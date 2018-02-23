Mary J. Blige is to perform at the Oscars ceremony.

The 47-year-old singer-songwriter is to perform 'Mighty River' from the Dee Rees-directed drama movie 'Mudbound', which she also stars in.

The track has been nominated in the Best Original Song category at the annual awards bash, which is being staged at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 4.

The American star has also been nominated in the Best Supporting Actress for her role in the widely acclaimed film.

Mary is, in fact, the first person to ever achieve the feat of being nominated for both a performance and original song at the same Oscars.

Other big-name acts who are slated to perform at the eagerly-awaited awards show include Sufjan Stevens, who will deliver a rendition of his song 'Mystery Of Love'.

Rapper-turned-actor Common will also perform with Andra Day on the track 'Stand Up For Something', which features in the biographical legal drama 'Marshall'.

Elsewhere, Gael García Bernal, Natalie LaFourcade and Miguel will unite for a performance of 'Remember Me' from the Disney movie 'Coco', with Keala Settle singing the title track from 'The Greatest Showman'.

Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd, who serve as the producers of the Academy Awards, are both looking forward to enjoying the musical performances.

They said: ''We're excited to have these talented artists showcase the powerful contribution music makes to film-making.

''It's a privilege to welcome them to the 90th Oscars stage.''

Meanwhile, Mary recently revealed that she finds singing her hit songs to be therapeutic.

The chart-topping star - who has been one of the best-selling female artists in the world for more than two decades - insisted she still puts her heart and soul into each and every performance because she finds it to be such a rewarding experience.

She explained: ''If I'm on stage every single night, it can't just be for my fans. It obviously is for me, too.

''I'm going to feel it like it was the first day. I'm going to relive 'No More Drama'. I don't have a choice. These things really happen, so they just turn up again. And if it's healing for someone else, it's therapy for someone else, it'll be therapy for me as well.''