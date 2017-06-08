Mary J. Blige will pay her estranged husband $30,000 a month in spousal support.

The 'Be Without You' hitmaker has been ordered to pay her spouse Martin Isaacs the hefty amount, although it is much less than the $129,319 per month he had asked for.

The 46-year-old singer will have to backdate the amount, starting from last September, as well as paying his attorney fees, which comes to $235,000, TMZ reports.

Meanwhile, Mary previously admitted every day has been a ''challenge'' since she split from her husband.

She explained: ''The beautiful thing is that I got the chance to take something so dark and give my fans a smile on their faces, and give them something that they can appreciate.

''Every single day it's a challenge, it's a trial. But, through this trial, I'm going to take care of myself, work out, pray, keep my head up and smile through it.''

And the 'Real Love' hitmaker is just trying to take things one day at a time to get over her heartbreak.

She added: ''Every day is a process because it's a lot that's going on. But, there's a lot of light in all this darkness ...

''You found out you [weren't] what this person wanted, for all these years. And that somebody [else] was better. That's wounding.''

Mary has previously admitted that she felt alone in her relationship with her estranged husband.

She shared: ''I can sense that I'm not what you want anymore. You start to realise that this man doesn't want you and he's just gone all the time and you're by yourself in the relationship.

''When you realise you're by yourself and you're just suffering through it, now it's time to do some investigating. When I got the full proof, I didn't have to investigate it. It just showed up.''