Mary J. Blige is officially divorced.

The 47-year-old singer-and-actress split from her former manager, Martin 'Kendu' Isaacs, after 14 years of marriage in July 2016, and it seems they finally reached a conclusion, as they have had their marriage officially dissolved.

According to The Blast, a judge in the couples divorce case signed off on the former couple's settlement on Wednesday (20.06.18), bringing their two year proceedings to a close.

Mary and Martin had originally reached a settlement back in March but hadn't hammered out all the details of what would happen to their assets in the wake of the split.

The news of their official divorce means they've now settled the specifics, but as of the time of writing it is unclear how they split their wealth.

According to documents, the terms are confidential, and it is unclear whether or not Martin received his request of $130,000 a month in spousal support.

Previously, the 'Family Affair' hitmaker claimed she was ''stronger'' than ever since splitting from Martin, and said she is embracing the ''positive'' aspects of her situation.

She said: ''I learned that I'm really stronger than I even knew because there is a lot of hell taking place, too, right now.

''But I am living. I am not a petty person. I let the positive overtake me so that all of the positive doors can open and the positive can come in. I'm stronger and wiser.''

However, she then later slammed Martin as a ''con artist'', and claimed he only pretended to love her throughout their marriage.

She said: ''I'm doing OK. I'm living. I'm not happy about a lot of things. I thought someone loved me, right? Turns out, he was a con artist and he didn't, and now he's coming after me for all my money. When you come out of something like that, you realise you were never the one. There was someone else that was his queen. I got played. I got suckered. I have to keep smiling and keep my spirits up because this is designed to kill me.''