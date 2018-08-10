Chart-topping singer Mary J. Blige has revealed she feels untouchable in a pair of hooped earrings.
Mary J. Blige feels untouchable in a pair of hooped earrings.
The 47-year-old singer is well-known for her eye-catching style and Mary has revealed why she counts a pair of hooped earrings among her fashion must-haves.
She told E! News: ''I love them - it's a comfort zone for me to put on a hoop. You can dress it up or dress it down. A hoop is simple, it frames your face.''
Mary's love of earrings can be traced back to the American hip-hop trio Salt-N-Pepa, who are known for their outlandish style.
Mary shared: ''From the time Salt-N-Pepa hit the scene, all we saw was a 'door-knocker' or a hoop. You had to hustle and get you a pair of door-knockers - 'truck jewellery' they called it.''
Despite growing up in modest circumstances, Mary has always taken care in her appearance.
The singer previously admitted Salt-N-Pepa influenced her hairstyles and clothing, before she really found her personal fashion taste.
Recalling her teenage style, she explained: ''Everything was about how you look. Although you didn't have, it was about how you looked.
''So when Salt-N-Pepa had the blonde hair, it was about that, it was about the sneakers, it was about the jackets. Then I became Mary J Blige, and it was really about that.''
The 'Just Fine' hitmaker often refers to herself in the third person and she explained that she actually makes a distinction between her public persona and her real-life self.
Asked whether they can be seen as two separate entities, the singer - who released her debut album, 'What's the 411?', in 1992 - shared: ''Mary J Blige is me, but she is a business, and separate. But she's me.''
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
What do you do when you feel like your garden ornaments are in grave danger?...
Director-cowriter Dee Rees (Bessie) gives this 1940s drama such an epic scale that it might...
Christmas time is coming but for young Langston, happy holidays aren't going to come easy....
Langston Hughes is a street-smart teenager whose life gets complicated when his beloved mother, with...
This raucous trawl through 80s power ballads, rock anthems and gigantic hair is a lot...
The latest trailer for the upcoming Rock of Ages movie adaption gives us much more...
In 2003, Brooklyn rapper Jay-Z (a.k.a. Shawn Carter) called it quits after an eight-year career....