Mary J Blige has accused her estranged husband of spending $420,000 of her money on his new girlfriend.

The 46-year-old singer filed for a divorce with Martin 'Kendu' Isaacs - who was also her manager - last year after 12 years of marriage and in new court papers obtained by TMZ, Mary J says he claims he spent the huge amount on ''travel expenses'' but she believes they were not business related.

She alleges he spent the money on his girlfriend.

Martin is seeking $110, 000 a month in support from Mary but she is fighting back, saying: ''I am not responsible for supporting [Martin's] parents and his children from another relationship which he lists as ongoing monthly expenses.''

She also claimed her estate is ''underwater to the tune of $10 million'' and she is solely responsible for expenses.

Mary J previously claimed she filed for divorce because she could ''sense'' her partner didn't want her anymore, and she was left ''suffering'' by herself.

She said: ''I can sense that I'm not what you want anymore.

''You start to see that this man doesn't want you and he's just gone all the time and you're by yourself in the relationship. When you see you're by yourself and you're just suffering through it, now it's time to do some investigating.

''When I got the full proof, I didn't have to investigate it. It just showed up.''

And the vocalist praised her fans for saving her and for helping her get her life back on track.

She said: ''I've finally got my life back. My fans have saved me. I have to keep going for them ... I chose life. At anytime we all go through dark times. You might lose something when you make a positive choice and lose something when you make a negative choice, so for me it's best to just lose whatever you're going to lose to get your life back.

''My fans have saved me too. It's only when you hear people's testimonies that 'you saved my life' or 'helped me get out of an abusive relationship' that you see going through these hard times makes you stronger.''