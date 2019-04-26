Mary Elizabeth Winstead has signed up to new thriller 'Kate'.

The 34-year-old actress has joined the cast of the movie, which will see a female assassin go on a manhunt on the streets of Tokyo after she is poisoned and given just 24 hours to live, sources told Variety.

Cedric Nicolas-Troyan will direct the motion picture, and Umair Aleem will pen the script.

Production on 'Kate' is expected to begin this year, and the film will be produced by Bryan Unkeless, Kelly McCormick, and Patrick Newall, while David Leitch and Scott Morgan will serve as executive producers.

Reports of the casting come two years after Netflix secured the movie rights following a hotly-contested bidding war.

The new movie looks to be perfect timing for Winstead as filming recently wrapped on her hotly-anticipated film 'Birds of Prey'.

Margot Robbie, who will reprise her 'Suicide Squad' role as Harley Quinn in the film, announced earlier this month that scene shooting had ended on the project.

Revealing a new image of her character Harley Quinn sat on a chair emblazoned with the film's possible logo, she added the caption: ''That's a wrap!''

'Birds of Prey' is expected to be very different from other movies in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

It is reportedly aiming for an R-rating, making it less child-friendly than previous movies.

The film will be set in superhero Batman's hometown of Gotham City, but the caped crusader isn't expected to make an appearance.

Winstead will portray Helena Bertinelli / Huntress, the vigilante daughter of mafia gangster Franco Bertinelli.