Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Riley Stearns are filing for divorce.
The 32-year-old actress took to Instagram on Saturday (13.05.17) to tell her followers that whilst she and her screenwriter husband - whom she married in 2010 - are still ''best friends'' with one another, the pair have decided to ''move on'' from their marriage and file for divorce.
Posting a picture of the pair of them together, the '10 Cloverfield Lane' actress wrote: ''Sitting here with my best friend who I love with all my heart. We have spent our lives together and it has been full of joy and warmth every day. We've decided to move on from our marriage, but we will stay best friends and collaborators for all our days. We are still ride or die, just in a different way now. I love you always, Riley.''
And Riley, 30, posted the same photo on his own account where he said the decision to split comes as they have both become ''different people with different paths and different futures''.
He wrote: ''We just took this photo together. I met Mary 15 years ago and we've been the most important people in each other's lives ever since. Those lives have been full of every emotion imaginable and we've embraced it all. Life is unpredictable though. While we will still be in each other's lives we will no longer be living those lives together. We still love each other very much but we're different people with different paths and different futures. I can't wait to see where we both end up. ''I'll always love you, Mary.''
The split will no doubt come as a surprise, as last month Riley posted three pictures of the 'Brain Dead' star during a vacation to Calgary where he said she made him want to be a better person''.
He wrote: ''I fall more and more in love with this woman every day. She constantly inspires me and makes me want to be a better person. (Pics taken a few weeks back during our trip to Banff outside of Calgary ) #leicam6 (sic)''
