Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, opened her Back to Nature play garden on Tuesday (10.09.19).

The 37-year-old royal opened the new garden at the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Garden Wisley in Surrey this week, and was joined by the likes of former 'Great British Bake Off' judge Mary Berry, who is also an ambassador for the RHS.

The garden marks Catherine's final garden opening of the summer season, and includes two connected tree houses and slides, as well as a ''bouncing forest'' complete with trampolines.

Catherine is hoping the opening of the play garden will encourage families and friends to have fun together and embrace the outdoors, after she created the space using inspiration from her previous projects, which she co-created with landscape architects Andree Davies and Adam White, with input from the RHS.

The gardens were previously exhibited at the Chelsea Flower Show and the Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival.

Sue Biggs, RHS director general, said: ''We are grateful to the duchess for the incredible impact that this Back to Nature collaboration has had.

''There is no doubt that this project, through her passion and vision, has highlighted that access to natural environments and green spaces isn't just a nice to have, it's vital to have.

''This is something that the RHS also strongly believes in and will continue to champion through our Greening Great Britain Campaign and charitable work.''

Catherine is known for her love of gardening, and has recently said she's even instilling her passion for the outdoors in her children, as 16-month-old Prince Louis loves being in the garden.

The royal - who has Louis, as well as six-year-old Prince George and four-year-old Princess Charlotte with her husband Prince William - said: ''The experiences we gain during our earliest years influence who we become as people. They influence how we interact in school, in work and in society and ultimately how we bring up our own children. Whether it's planting, exploring, digging, creating or playing, quality time spent outside provides children with the perfect environment to form those positive relationships with the people in their lives and the world around them. As a parent, I've learned just how important it is to foster our children's development in all areas - not just physical - as soon as they are born. We build the blocks, the foundations, for future success and happiness later in their lives.''