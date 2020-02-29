Rochelle and Marvin Humes ''definitely'' want to have more children.

The couple - who married in 2012 - are already parents to Alaia-Mai, six, and two-year-old Valentina but they ''always'' talk about the possibility of expanding their family further.

Asked if they've spoken about having more children, Rochelle told Britain's OK! magazine: ''Definitely, at some point we'd love to have more. We just don't know when.

''We always talk about it.

''He's from a big family and I'm really close to mine.''

The couple are also keen to renew their wedding vows so their daughters can be a part of the celebration.

The 30-year-old beauty said: ''We want to do it all again. Especially for Alaia - she doesn't understand that she wasn't born so she couldn't be there.

''I've said that she can be a bridesmaid with Valentina, who will probably want to walk down the aisle in her 'Spider-Man' outfit.''

When it comes to raising their kids, Rochelle is the ''bad cop'' who is tougher on discipline than her 34-year-old husband.

She said: ''Marvin's got two girls so he's soft. I'm the one who's bad news.

''I hear him through the baby monitor saying, 'Don't do that, I'm going to tell Mum'.

''I know I'm bad cop and I just have to wear that.''

The couple have faced ''challenges'' throughout their marriage but Rochelle thinks that's only made them stronger.

She said: ''There's always going to be challenges but it's just how you choose to face that challenge together.

''You can't let it get to you.

''We've always chosen to be a team, that's how it works. Marriage is full of highs and lows, especially when you have kids, but I couldn't go through those lows without Marv.''