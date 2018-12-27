Rochelle and Marvin Humes will celebrate New Year's Eve in the sun.

The couple - who have daughters Alaia-Mai, five, and Valentina, 21 months, together - like to jet off on holiday after Christmas and don't mind where they go, so long as it's hot.

Rochelle said: ''We like to go away over New Year, so we're going to go somewhere nice and hot. We haven't decided where yet but definitely somewhere with a beach and some sun. That's what we're hoping for.''

The 'This Morning' host loves the Christmas period because she gets chance to relax.

Asked what she plans to be doing over the break, she said in a recent interview: ''Just to be at home. We live such fast-paced lives that I feel excited to have all my family at home and to relax. And yeah, just to be together.''

Rochelle and Marvin tied the knot in 2012 at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire and the former JLS singer recently revealed they are planning to renew their vows somewhere overseas with their children and ''new friends and family'' present.

He said: ''Yeah, we can't wait. We want to do it all again - the stag, the hen party, the wedding. It'll be nice for the children to see us get married, but also we have new friends and family members to share the moment with. We had 500 guests at our wedding so it'll be on a smaller scale and probably abroad. I'll leave all the party planning to Roch!''

It's not yet known when the pair are planning to renew their vows but Rochelle recently said they were aiming for 2022 as that would mark a decade of marriage.

She said recently: ''Marvin and I always said that we could do that at 10 years - we'll definitely do it! He can ask me again. We have been married six and a bit years now. I think it's a lovely idea. Maybe we would go away or something. I love a big holiday. Somewhere close enough so that everyone would come.''