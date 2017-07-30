Marvin Humes has teased that JLS may reunite in the future.

The 32-year-old singer has hinted that he may reform with his band mates Aston Merrygold, Oritsé Williams and JB Gill - who went their separate ways in 2013 after five years in the industry - to release some new content one day - although they're yet to have that chat.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, he said: ''We haven't spoken about it. But never say never. It's way too soon for any conversation about that. Everyone's enjoying their individual time, doing their own thing.''

However, the hunk - who has two children Alaia-Mai, four and Valentina, four, with his wife Rochelle Humes - still keeps in touch with the group and has a Whatsapp group with them.

He explained: ''We still speak. We have one Whatsapp group with the Mrs and one without.''

Meanwhile, Marvin has had somewhat of a busy week as he and his wife Rochelle celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary and couldn't resist gushing about his spouse.

The radio host shared a video montage, which he captioned: ''27th July

2012 was the happiest day of my life. I married my best friend and soulmate. 5 incredible years have passed and everyday just gets better and better. Rochy thank you for giving me everything I've ever dreamed about.

''You're the most incredible mother and all I ever hoped for and more in my Wife. I look forward to our next 50 years together where we'll be forever loving and laughing. Today we'll be celebrating like it's day one. Love you baby. Happy Anniversary. Marv x (sic).''