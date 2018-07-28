Marvin Humes feels ''very lucky'' to still ''fancy'' wife Rochelle.

The former JLS singer celebrated his sixth wedding anniversary with his spouse - the mother of his daughters Alaia-Mai, five, and 16-month-old Valentina - this week and he is still thrilled to be married to such an ''incredible'' woman.

He said: ''I'm extremely lucky that I've got Rochelle.

''I've got an amazing woman - she's incredible.

''I admire how great she is as a working mum. And we still fancy each other - we're very lucky in that respect.''

The pair planned to celebrate their anniversary in Ibiza, where Marvin is working.

Speaking ahead of the date, he told HELLO! magazine: ''I can't believe it's been six years - it's gone so quickly.

''We'll be in Ibiza for a couple of days because I have gigs out there throughout the summer season. That's usually how we like to spend our anniversary.''

The 33-year-old star is ''truly blessed'' with his two daughters but he and Rochelle, 29, aren't planning to have any more children at the moment.

He said: ''As always, I never say never, but at the moment there are no plans [to have more children].

''We've got two beautiful girls. I'm the luckiest man in the world. I really am truly blessed.''

Marvin's kids look alike but they have ''completely different'' characters.

He said: ''Valentina is just starting to talk. She says he odd word like Lay-Lay, which is what she calls her sister. She's got a proper funny little personality.

''Alaia cannot keep a secret - I love that about her.''