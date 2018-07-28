Marvin Humes feels ''very lucky'' to still ''fancy'' wife Rochelle, six years after they got married.
Marvin Humes feels ''very lucky'' to still ''fancy'' wife Rochelle.
The former JLS singer celebrated his sixth wedding anniversary with his spouse - the mother of his daughters Alaia-Mai, five, and 16-month-old Valentina - this week and he is still thrilled to be married to such an ''incredible'' woman.
He said: ''I'm extremely lucky that I've got Rochelle.
''I've got an amazing woman - she's incredible.
''I admire how great she is as a working mum. And we still fancy each other - we're very lucky in that respect.''
The pair planned to celebrate their anniversary in Ibiza, where Marvin is working.
Speaking ahead of the date, he told HELLO! magazine: ''I can't believe it's been six years - it's gone so quickly.
''We'll be in Ibiza for a couple of days because I have gigs out there throughout the summer season. That's usually how we like to spend our anniversary.''
The 33-year-old star is ''truly blessed'' with his two daughters but he and Rochelle, 29, aren't planning to have any more children at the moment.
He said: ''As always, I never say never, but at the moment there are no plans [to have more children].
''We've got two beautiful girls. I'm the luckiest man in the world. I really am truly blessed.''
Marvin's kids look alike but they have ''completely different'' characters.
He said: ''Valentina is just starting to talk. She says he odd word like Lay-Lay, which is what she calls her sister. She's got a proper funny little personality.
''Alaia cannot keep a secret - I love that about her.''
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.