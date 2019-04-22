Marvin Humes never lets his children win at games.

The former JLS singer's wife, Rochelle Humes, insisted that she isn't particularly competitive but her husband is a ''nightmare'' and thinks it's important to teach Alaia-Mai, five, and two-year-old Valentina that life isn't ''easy''.

Asked if she's competitive, Rochelle said ''I'm not really but my husband is a nightmare.

''He won't even let the kids win at stuff. He says he doesn't want them to grow up thinking things are easy.

''I'll say, 'We have two little girls! Can't you just let them beat you at Monopoly? And he's like, 'Nope'. ''

The 30-year-old beauty admitted she has no ''perfect formula'' when it comes to balancing work and family life but she and Marvin do their best to figure things out, week by week.

She told heat magazine: ''I wing it, like everyone else. There's no perfect formula.

''I hate it when people say, 'I've got it all figured out', because I don't think anyone does.

''I know what's happening with work month by month, and every Sunday, Marvin and I will sit down and work out our week together. It's all I've ever known.

''I grew up with my mum being on her own with me and my sister and she worked two or three jobs. I look back and think, 'How did you do that?'

''She was such a good role model for me and she showed me that if you want something, you've got to go out and graft for it.

''That's what I want to teach my kids - I want them to know Mummy and Daddy work very hard so they can live in their house and go to the schools they do.

''Alaia has started making her bed for pocket money, so she knows the value of work.''