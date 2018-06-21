Marvin Gaye's family have confirmed talks are underway with Dr. Dre over a biopic - but denied an agreement is in place.

The life of the 'Ain't No Mountain High Enough' legend - who was just 44 when he was shot dead by his own father in 1984 - is one that many filmmaker's have wanted the rights for, and now his family have spoken out.

His son Marvin Gaye III told The Blast: ''In regards to the announcement that was made in the media on June 18 as it pertains to a biopic about my father, the legendary iconic singer Marvin Gaye, that is being produced by Dr. Dre, I want to say that it was prematurely announced, therefore I denounce these statements.

''I love and highly respect Dr. Dre, and we are currently in talks about his participation in the film. However, the movie rights have not been granted nor secured at this time from me as an heir.

''My hope is to have a group of capable and experienced film producers to be involved with the making of a wonderful masterpiece of my dad's life.''

His clarification follows reports that the 53-year-old rapper - who produced the 2015 film 'Straight Outta Compton' about his own early music career - had secured the rights to Gaye's music.

Despite the Motown icon's son's comments on the situation, it appears there are still plans to bring the story to the big screen.

Marvin Gaye III added: ''I'm looking for nothing less than excellence in creating a compelling story of Marvin Gaye's multi-faceted life.

''We are progressing steadily toward this very goal, and therefore don't want any premature or false information out there.''