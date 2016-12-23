Nona and Frankie Gaye were victorious in their 2015 court battle over the illegal sampling of their father's Got To Give It Up hit in Thicke and producer Pharrell Williams' chart smash, and after a jury trial in California, they were awarded a slice of a $7.4 million (£6 million) verdict.

The figure was later trimmed down to $5.3 million (£4.3 million), just before the hitmakers appealed the ruling.

In August (16), Thicke and Williams, who denied the copyright infringement allegations but openly admitted to being inspired by Gaye's work, filed papers with officials at the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to outline their argument, claiming the ruling threatens to curb the creativity of those in the music industry for simply drawing ideas from other artists they admire.

On Thursday (22Dec16), the Gaye family responded in their own filing, insisting it was a cut and dried case of their father's work being lifted without permission.

According to Billboard.com, the documents state: "This case stands for no more and no less than the fact that the original work of an artist may not be appropriated without consent and fair compensation."

The appeal continues.