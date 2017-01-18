The actress and singer and her husband Jack McManus welcomed son Rafferty in 2015, but there was a lot of heartache on her journey to motherhood - as she explained during an appearance on British TV show Loose Women on Wednesday (18Jan17).

The 40-year-old, who suffers from chronic fatigue syndrome ME, fought back tears as she talked about her struggle to become a mum, but insisted it hasn't put her off wanting another child.

"I didn't have problems getting pregnant, I had problems keeping them," she said. "I had lost babies and it was horrific every time... The minute that you have that baby you're planning its future and what you're going to do with it, and you never sort of truly recover.

"Because of the ME I just wasn't strong enough. It was a really good radar for me to know that my body was strong by the time I had Rafferty. I knew I could hold a baby and I knew that in so many ways I would be better."

But Martine would still like to have another child in the future, adding, "I'd love to have another child undoubtedly but I kind of want to enjoy him (Rafferty) - he's not even two yet - and have this year with him. Then maybe me and Jack can be at it (having sex) like cat and dog (sic)!"