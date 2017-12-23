Martine McCutcheon can't watch herself in 'Love Actually'.

The hit ensemble movie is a huge favourite over the festive season, and thought it was a ''dream come true'' for the 41-year-old singer-and-actress to star opposite Hugh Grant in the film, she can't bring herself to sit through her own scenes.

She said: ''It's a dream come true. I wanted to marry Hugh Grant when he was in 'Four Weddings and a Funeral'!

''I'm fine watching the others, but the minute I'm on screen, I walk out of the room. I can't bear it.''

But Martine had a great time working with her former castmates on a special reunion for Comic Relief earlier this year.

She said in a recent interview: ''Doing the Comic Relief 'Love Actually' reunion in March was amazing.

''Richard Curtis (director) threw a Supper Actually at his house for us all. They're the loveliest team of people.''

Meanwhile, Martine's co-star in the film, Kris Marshall - who portrayed unlucky-in-love Colin Frissell - previously admitted the cast are all ''baffled'' the movie was such a huge favourite.

He said: ''When I see the cast, we're always baffled it became such a big thing.

''In America, they watch it in November for Thanksgiving, then it's on constantly until Christmas.

''It's great to be part of people's traditions too.

''I've just been out in America filming and got called 'Colin' every time I walked into a bar.''