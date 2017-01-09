John MCBride, the father of Martina's studio engineer husband John Jr., passed away "peacefully" on 30 December (16), at the age of 85.

The MCBride family laid their patriarch to rest over the weekend (07-08Jan17), and Martina took to Instagram to honour the memory of her father-in-law and his late wife, Flavia.

Sharing a photo of their dining table at their Wichita, Kansas home on Sunday (08Jan17), the singer wrote, "I've had more great meals and great memories around this table than I can count.

"My mother-in-law was a fantastic cook and an amazing hostess and right beside her for 59 years was her husband John. They were two of the best people I have ever known. She left us 2 years ago and we have said our goodbyes to them both now. I'm just happy that they are together again. #wichita #family #johnandflavia".