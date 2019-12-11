'The Irishman', 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and 'Bombshell' lead the nominations for the 2020 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

The films have received four nominations apiece at the upcoming ceremony, which is seen to be a reliable precursor to the Oscars.

'The Irishman', which is directed by Martin Scorsese and stars Robert De Niro, has received nominations for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for both Joe Pesci and Al Pacino, Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' - which is helmed by Quentin Tarantino - sees Leonardo Dicaprio up for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role, Brad Pitt up for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

As part of its four nominations 'Bombshell' is also up for Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture - the closest honour the SAGs have to a Best Picture category - along with 'Jojo Rabbit' and 'Parasite'.

On the television side, Amazon's 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' received four nominations, including both Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Berstein being named in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series category.

Shows with three nominations include 'Fleabag', 'The Crown' and 'Game of Thrones'.

Netflix was the studio with the most nominations, including seven on the film side and 13 television nominations.

In the TV lists Netflix was followed by HBO with 10 nominations and Amazon with seven nominations.

Robert De Niro, as was previously announced, will be honoured with a lifetime achievement accolade at the event,

The SAG Awards will take place at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on January 19.

Full list of nominations for the 2020 SAG Awards:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong'o - Us

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Renee Zellweger - Judy

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Christian Bale - Ford v Ferrari

Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Taron Egerton - Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit

Nicole Kidman - Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers

Margot Robbie - Bombshell

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

Jamie Foxx - Just Mercy

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

Avengers: Endgame

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show

Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown

Olivia Colman - The Crown

Jodie Comer - Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

Steve Carrell - The Morning Show

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Peter Dinklage - Game of Thrones

David Harbour - Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Christina Applegate - Dead to Me

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader - Barry

Andrew Scott - Fleabag

Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie:

Patricia Arquette - The Act

Toni Collette - Unbelievable

Joey King - The Act

Emily Watson - Chernobyl

Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie:

Mahershala Ali - True Detective

Russell Crowe - The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris - Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome - When They See Us

Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series:

Game of Thrones

Glow

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Watchmen