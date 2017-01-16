Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese had to abandon his early career path as a priest after he was kicked out of seminary.
The Wolf of Wall Street director was just a teenager when he decided he would follow in the footsteps of his Catholic priest and learn all about his faith, but he quickly realised he wasn't cut out for the job.
"I tried for a year, in preparatory seminary, but I was invited to leave at the end of that year," he confessed on U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America. "I was very bad in my studies and behaviour.
"I realised the vocation's a real vocation, you have to really know what it is before you get involved with it!"
Luckily, Martin eventually found something he was passionate enough about to pursue as a career, and he has since established himself as one of the most revered directors in Hollywood.
He returned to his religious roots for his new movie, Silence, based on Shusaku Endo's 1966 novel, about the journeys of two Jesuit priests as they attempt to locate their missing mentor and win converts in 17th century Japan.
Scorsese, 74, first expressed an interest in adapting the book for the big screen when he read it in 1989, but it took him a long time to figure out how he would approach the movie, as it was like a personal pilgrimage for him.
"For me it's the struggle every day between faith and doubt...," he explained. "That's one of the reasons (why) I could not... figure out how to do it. I was still in the middle of it (struggling between faith and doubt when I made the film), I still am, but at least this has been expressed (in a movie)."
Silence stars actors Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver as the two Jesuit priests, with Liam Neeson as their mentor.
