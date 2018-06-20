Martin Scorsese will be presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award at Rome Film Fest.

The 75-year-old legendary director will be handed the prestigious prize by Italian filmmaker Paolo Taviani at the 13th festival, which takes place from October 18 to 28 in the Italian capital city.

Antonio Monda, the festival's director, said: ''I am extremely honoured to bestow the Lifetime Achievement Award to a Cinema Master.

''I am thrilled and moved to celebrate Martin Scorsese, not only as a great director, but also for his extraordinary and priceless contribution to the rediscovery of great classic movies and, most of all, of Italian Cinema.''

Scorsese is no stranger to the European country with his grandparents on his mother and father's side both emigrating to the US from Palermo, Sicily, and in 2002 he helmed 'Gangs of New York' at Rome's Cinecitta studios.

What's more, he previously produced documentary 'My Voyage to Italy' about Italian filmmakers.

In March, Scorsese wrapped filming on his latest gangster movie, 'The Irishman', which is to be released next year.

He posted a picture of a camera on Instagram, and wrote: ''That's a wrap! Thank you to the many people who made this possible. #iheardyoupainthouses #theirishman (sic)''

'The Irishman' is an adaptation of the book 'I Heard You Paint Houses' by Charles Brandt, which follows the exploits of Frank 'The Irishman' Sheeran - a high-ranking Mafia hitman tasked with carrying out the ''biggest mob hit in history''.

The forthcoming film stars Robert De Niro, 74, as Sheeran, with fellow film icon Al Pacino, 78, portraying Jimmy Hoffa, while Joe Pesci, 75, will star as Russell Bufalino.