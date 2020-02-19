According to Martin Scorsese, his next movie is likely to be a Western.
The 77-year-old filmmaker is currently working on 'Killers of the Flower Moon' - with shooting due to begin in March - and Scorsese has now teased details of his new project.
Speaking to Premiere, he shared: ''We think it's a Western. It happened in 1921-1922 in Oklahoma.
''There are certainly cowboys, but they have cars and also horses. The film is mainly about the Osage, an Indian tribe that was given horrible territory, which they loved because they said to themselves that Whites would never be interested in it.
''Then we discovered oil there and, for about ten years, the Osage became the richest people in the world, per capita. Then, as with the Yukon and the Colorado mining regions, the vultures disembark, the White man, the European arrives, and all was lost.
''There, the underworld had such control over everything that you were more likely to go to jail for killing a dog than for killing an Indian.''
Scorsese subsequently revealed he was conscious of where the film - which is based on the book of the same name by David Grann - fits into a broader picture.
The legendary director explained: ''It's so interesting to think about the mentality that leads us to this.
''The history of civilisation goes back to Mesopotamia. The Hittites are invaded by another people, they disappear, and later it is said that they have been assimilated or, rather, absorbed.
''It is fascinating to see this mentality which is reproduced in other cultures, through two World Wars. And which is therefore timeless, I think. This is the film that we are going to try to make.''
