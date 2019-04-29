Martin Scorsese has revealed how he was introduced to Leonardo Dicaprio by Robert De Niro after the pair worked together on 'Boy's Life' in 1993.
Martin Scorsese was introduced to Leonardo Dicaprio by Robert De Niro.
The iconic director - who has gone on to work with his 'Wolf of Wall Street' collaborator on five movies - was pointed towards the star after De Niro worked with him on 1993's 'Boy's Life'.
Speaking at the Tribeca Film Festival over the weekend, Scorsese revealed: ''[He told me] 'There's this kid, Leo DiCaprio. He's really good. You've gotta work with him sometime.' ''
The filmmaker would first act on the advice with 2002's 'Gangs of New York', and the pair also worked together on 'The Aviator' (2004), 'The Departed' (2006), 'Shutter Island' (2010)' and 2015 short film 'The Audition', which also featured De Niro.
Scorsese added: ''It was extraordinary fortune, because he liked the kind of pictures we made. And he wanted to make movies like that, in a way.
''In other words, not being afraid of certain topics... and he was more concerned with the truth of a character, and of a situation. And he wasn't afraid to go anywhere with this stuff.''
Meanwhile, Scorsese and De Niro - who have worked together nine times to date - are set to collaborate for a 10th project this year with Netflix movie 'The Irishman', which is a biographical crime drama looking at labor union leader and alleged Bufalino crime family hitman Frank Sheeran.
The pair teased that it is ''in the milieu of the pictures we've done together'', and the director added: ''But I think and I hope from a different vantage point.
''The years have gone by and we see things in a special way.''
Who are bassist Kyle Bann's biggest influences?
He's just dropped his latest single The Games Room.
On the South-East coast O'Hooley And Tidow treated the people of Deal to an evening of fabulous folk music.
Joep Beving's latest album 'Henosis' is an epic affair of more than twenty tracks and follows his 2018 release 'Conatus'.
Stronger Than Pride was released on this day (April 5) in 1988.
Everything you need to know about goth rock band Hana Piranha.
Faith is a topic Martin Scorsese can't quite shake, courting controversy with complex films like...
Father Sebastião Rodrigues (Andrew Garfield) and Father Francisco Garrpe (Adam Driver) are Portuguese Jesuit priests...
Fans of film journalism will love this documentary about the noted Chicago critic Roger Ebert,...
At age 71, Martin Scorsese proves with this riotous romp that he's one of the...
It's a wild ride of drinking, drugs, debauchery and deception when the ambitious Jordan Belfort...
Anyone interested in how movies get made will love this feisty behind-the-scenes documentary, which uses...
A biography of iconic filmmaker John Milius, this engaging documentary features some of the biggest...
Jordan Belfort started out his stockbroker business in a tiny office with a small group...
Jordan Belfort is a successful stockbroker, multi-millionaire and motivational speaker from New York who had...
An essential documentary for movie fans, this exploration of the work of iconic filmmaker Roger...