Martin Scorsese is launching an online course in movie-making.
The legendary director - whose movies include 'Goodfellas,' 'Raging Bull,' 'Taxi Driver,' 'Casino,' 'Cape Fear,' 'The Aviator' and 'The Wolf of Wall Street - has joined forces with online-education startup MasterClass for the new class, which will begin in 2018.
Students will pay $90 for unlimited access to over 20 video classes in which Scorsese will lecture on filmmaking and provide select feedback.
According to the MasterClass website's FAQ's: ''We do not guarantee critiques from Martin. Periodically, we may have opportunities for students to submit work to Martin. As those opportunities arise students will be notified and given directions on how to submit their work.''
Students will also receive a downloadable class workbook, which will give students lesson recaps and downloadable materials.
A message on the MasterClass website states: ''Martin Scorsese drew his first storyboard when he was eight. Today he's a legendary director whose films - from 'Mean Streets' to 'The Wolf of Wall Street' - have shaped movie history. In his first-ever online class, the Oscar winner teaches his approach to filmmaking, from storytelling to editing to working with actors. He deconstructs films and breaks down his craft, changing how you make - and watch - movies.''
And Martin said: ''I was excited by this project because it gave me a chance to pass down my own inspirations and experiences and practices and evolutions, not as a blueprint for how to make movies but as a guidepost, an offering to young people attempting to find their own way.''
