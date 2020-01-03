Martin Scorsese is in no rush to watch 'Joker'.

The 2019 dark thriller was directed by The Hangover's Todd Phillips and provides an origin story for the iconic DC Comics villain, who is depicted as struggling comedian and social outcast Arthur Fleck, who is played by Joaquin Phoenix.

Phillips cited on several occasions that 'Joker' was inspired by Scorsese's acclaimed movies 'Taxi Driver' from 1976 and 1982's 'The King of Comedy' - which also starred Robert De Niro who is part of the 'Joker' cast - but, despite the praise, the Oscar-winning director has no plans to watch the film any time soon.

Scorsese told The New York Times newspaper: ''I saw clips of it. I know it. So, it's like, why do I need to? I get it. It's fine.''

The 77-year-old filmmaker was presented with the opportunity to produce the film but spurned the offer.

Explaining his decision, Scorsese said: ''I know the film very well. I know (director Todd Phillips) very well. My producer Emma Tillinger Koskoff produced it. I thought about it a lot over the past four years and decided I did not have the time for it. It was personal reasons why I didn't get involved. But I know the script very well. It has a real energy and Joaquin. You have remarkable work.''

Although Scorsese has been described as an inspiration for 'Joker', he has been critical of the mainstream comic books movies being made by Marvel under the Disney banner.

However, 'The Irishman' filmmaker has confirmed that he is trying to set up a meeting with Walt Disney Company Chairman and CEO Bob Iger following his criticism of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Explaining how he had already reached out to Iger to discuss restoring and preserving movies in the 20th Century Fox library that Disney is now owner of, Scorsese said: ''Then all this came up. So, we'll have a lot to talk about.''

Last year, Scorsese insisted he had no interest in watching Marvel films, dismissing them as ''not cinema'' and comparing them to ''theme parks''.

He explained: ''I don't see them. I tried, you know? But that's not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn't the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.''