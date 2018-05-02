Hollywood director Martin Scorsese has accused review websites of damaging the movie business.
Martin Scorsese has accused review websites of damaging the movie business.
The 75-year-old filmmaker - who has has directed some of the most iconic movies in recent cinema history, such as 'Goodfellas', 'Taxi Driver' and 'Raging Bull' - has hit out at review aggregator websites, saying they devalue cinema.
He explained: ''It can all be summed up in the word that's being used now: content.
''All movie images are lumped together. You've got a picture, you've got a TV episode, a new trailer, you've got a how-to video on a coffee-maker, you've got a Super Bowl commercial, you've got 'Lawrence of Arabia', it's all the same.
''They can also turn a picture off and go straight to the next piece of content. If there's no sense of value tied to a given movie, of course, it can be sampled in bits and pieces and just forgotten.''
Scorsese argued that aggregator sites encourage people to make a snap judgement of movies, which he believes to be detrimental to the industry.
The Hollywood icon told Entertainment Weekly: ''The horrible idea they reinforce [is] that every picture, every image is there to be instantly judged and dismissed without giving audiences time to see it.
''Time to see it, maybe ruminate and maybe make a decision for themselves. So the great 20th century art form, the American art form, is reduced to content.''
Scorsese told the attendees at the Turner Classic Movies Film Festival that they were able to recognise the distinction between disposable content and real cinema.
He said: ''You know the difference between a YouTube video and the great American art form. You react against the devaluation of cinema and movies by showing up.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Faith is a topic Martin Scorsese can't quite shake, courting controversy with complex films like...
Father Sebastião Rodrigues (Andrew Garfield) and Father Francisco Garrpe (Adam Driver) are Portuguese Jesuit priests...
Fans of film journalism will love this documentary about the noted Chicago critic Roger Ebert,...
At age 71, Martin Scorsese proves with this riotous romp that he's one of the...
It's a wild ride of drinking, drugs, debauchery and deception when the ambitious Jordan Belfort...
Anyone interested in how movies get made will love this feisty behind-the-scenes documentary, which uses...
A biography of iconic filmmaker John Milius, this engaging documentary features some of the biggest...
Jordan Belfort started out his stockbroker business in a tiny office with a small group...
Jordan Belfort is a successful stockbroker, multi-millionaire and motivational speaker from New York who had...
An essential documentary for movie fans, this exploration of the work of iconic filmmaker Roger...