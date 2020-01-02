Martin Scorsese and Robert Iger are trying to set up a meeting, following the filmmaker's controversial comments about Marvel movies.

The 'Irishman' star left Disney reeling after describing Marvel films as ''theme parks'' rather than real cinema but he has now revealed he plans to meet up with the chief executive of the Walt Disney Company to discuss things.

Explaining how he had already reached out to Iger to discuss restoring and preserving movies in the 20th Century Fox library that Disney is now owner of, Scorsese told the New York Times newspaper: ''Then all this came up. So, we'll have a lot to talk about.''

Martin previously hit out at comic book blockbusters and insisted movie audiences ''shouldn't be invaded''.

He said: ''The value of a film that's like a theme park film, for example, the Marvel type pictures where the theatres become amusement parks, that's a different experience. As I was saying earlier, it's not cinema, it's something else. Whether you go for that or not, it is something else and we shouldn't be invaded by it. And so that's a big issue, and we need the theatre owners to step up for that to allow theatres to show films that are narrative films.''

While Scorsese has conceded such movies are ''well made'', he doesn't think they carry the same ''emotional'' weight as other stories on the big screen.

He explained: ''I don't see them. I tried, you know? But that's not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn't the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.''