Martin Mcdonagh's acclaimed black comedy crime drama 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' has been nominated for seven accolades at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards.
Martin Mcdonagh's black comedy continues to attract awards recognition and create Oscars buzz following the latest slew of prizes it is in contention for.
The crime drama - which tackles the tale of the kidnapping and murder of a teenage girl - is up for Film of the Year, Director of the Year, Screenwriter of the Year and because it was co-financed by Film4, it is considered to be a British production which means it qualifies to be British/Irish Film of the Year.
Frances McDormand is up for Actress of the Year and co-stars Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell will battle each other to be named Supporting Actor of the Year.
William Oldroyd's drama 'Lady Macbeth' and fashion film 'Phantom Thread' - which stars Daniel Day-Lewis in his final big screen role - both follow 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' with six nominations apiece.
The Film of the Year category will be contested by 'Three Billboards...' and 'Phantom Thread' as well as 'Call Me By Your Name', 'Dunkirk', 'The Florida Project', 'Get Out', 'God's Own Country', 'Lady Bird', 'Loveless' and 'The Shape of Water'
'Lady Macbeth' must beat 'Three Billboards...', 'Dunkirk', 'God's Own Country' and 'Paddington 2' to take home the prize.
Day-Lewis, 60, is up for two honours for his performance as dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock; Actor of the Year and British/Irish Actor of the Year.
Kate Winslet is to receive the critics' highest honor, The Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film in recognition of her incredible big screen career.
The winners will be announced on January 28 at a star-studded ceremony at London's May Fair Hotel which will be hosted by Alice Lowe and Steve Oram.
London Critics' Circle Film Awards 2018 nominations:
FILM OF THE YEAR:
Call Me By Your Name
Dunkirk
The Florida Project
Get Out
God's Own Country
Lady Bird
Loveless
Phantom Thread
The Shape Of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR
Aquarius
Elle
The Handmaiden
Loveless
Raw
DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR
78/52
Human Flow
I Am Not Your Negro
Jane
The Work
BRITISH/IRISH FILM OF THE YEAR: The Attenborough Award
Dunkirk
God's Own Country
Lady Macbeth
Paddington 2
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Sean Baker - The Florida Project
Guillermo Del Toro - The Shape of Water
Luca Guadagnino - Call Me By Your Name
Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk
SCREENWRITER OF THE YEAR
Paul Thomas Anderson - Phantom Thread
Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird
James Ivory - Call Me By Your Name
Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Jordan Peele - Get Out
ACTRESS OF THE YEAR
Annette Bening - Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool
Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water
Isabelle Huppert - Elle
Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Florence Pugh - Lady Macbeth
ACTOR OF THE YEAR
Timothée Chalamet - Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread
James Franco - The Disaster Artist
Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out
Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour
SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR
Lily Gladstone - Certain Women
Holly Hunter - The Big Sick
Allison Janney - I, Tonya
Lesley Manville - Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird
SUPPORTING ACTOR OF THE YEAR
Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project
Hugh Grant - Paddington 2
Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Michael Stuhlbarg - Call Me By Your Name
BRITISH/IRISH ACTRESS OF THE YEAR
Emily Beecham - Daphne
Judi Dench - Victoria & Abdul/Murder on the Orient Express
Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water/Maudie/Paddington 2
Florence Pugh - Lady Macbeth
Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird/Loving Vincent
BRITISH/IRISH ACTOR OF THE YEAR
Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread
Colin Farrell - The Killing of a Sacred Deer/The Beguiled
Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out
Josh O'Connor - God's Own Country
Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour/The Space Between Us
YOUNG BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER OF THE YEAR
Harris Dickinson - Beach Rats
Tom Holland - The Lost City of Z/Spider-Man: Homecoming
Noah Jupe - Suburbicon/Wonder/The Man With the Iron Heart
Dafne Keen - Logan
Fionn Whitehead - Dunkirk
BREAKTHROUGH BRITISH/IRISH FILMMAKER: The Philip French Award
Alice Birch - Lady Macbeth
Simon Farnaby - Paddington 2/Mindhorn
Francis Lee - God's Own Country
Rungano Nyoni - I Am Not a Witch
William Oldroyd - Lady Macbeth
BRITISH/IRISH SHORT FILM OF THE YEAR
The Cloud of Unknowing - Mike Hannon
The Dog and the Elephant - Mike Sharpe
Tuesday - Charlotte Wells
We Love Moses - Dionne Edwards
Your Mother and I - Anna Maguire
TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Baby Driver - Darrin Prescott, stunts
Blade Runner 2049 - Dennis Gassner, production design
Dunkirk - Hans Zimmer, music
God's Own Country - Joshua James Richards, cinematography
Lady Macbeth - Holly Waddington, costumes
The Lost City of Z - Darius Khondji, cinematography
The Love Witch - Emma Willis, hair & makeup
Paddington 2 - Pablo Grillo, visual effects
Phantom Thread - Mark Bridges, costumes
Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Ben Morris, visual effects
