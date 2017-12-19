'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' has been nominated for seven accolades at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards.

Martin Mcdonagh's black comedy continues to attract awards recognition and create Oscars buzz following the latest slew of prizes it is in contention for.

The crime drama - which tackles the tale of the kidnapping and murder of a teenage girl - is up for Film of the Year, Director of the Year, Screenwriter of the Year and because it was co-financed by Film4, it is considered to be a British production which means it qualifies to be British/Irish Film of the Year.

Frances McDormand is up for Actress of the Year and co-stars Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell will battle each other to be named Supporting Actor of the Year.

William Oldroyd's drama 'Lady Macbeth' and fashion film 'Phantom Thread' - which stars Daniel Day-Lewis in his final big screen role - both follow 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' with six nominations apiece.

The Film of the Year category will be contested by 'Three Billboards...' and 'Phantom Thread' as well as 'Call Me By Your Name', 'Dunkirk', 'The Florida Project', 'Get Out', 'God's Own Country', 'Lady Bird', 'Loveless' and 'The Shape of Water'

'Lady Macbeth' must beat 'Three Billboards...', 'Dunkirk', 'God's Own Country' and 'Paddington 2' to take home the prize.

Day-Lewis, 60, is up for two honours for his performance as dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock; Actor of the Year and British/Irish Actor of the Year.

Kate Winslet is to receive the critics' highest honor, The Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film in recognition of her incredible big screen career.

The winners will be announced on January 28 at a star-studded ceremony at London's May Fair Hotel which will be hosted by Alice Lowe and Steve Oram.

London Critics' Circle Film Awards 2018 nominations:

FILM OF THE YEAR:

Call Me By Your Name

Dunkirk

The Florida Project

Get Out

God's Own Country

Lady Bird

Loveless

Phantom Thread

The Shape Of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR

Aquarius

Elle

The Handmaiden

Loveless

Raw

DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR

78/52

Human Flow

I Am Not Your Negro

Jane

The Work

BRITISH/IRISH FILM OF THE YEAR: The Attenborough Award

Dunkirk

God's Own Country

Lady Macbeth

Paddington 2

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Sean Baker - The Florida Project

Guillermo Del Toro - The Shape of Water

Luca Guadagnino - Call Me By Your Name

Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk

SCREENWRITER OF THE YEAR

Paul Thomas Anderson - Phantom Thread

Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird

James Ivory - Call Me By Your Name

Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Jordan Peele - Get Out

ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Annette Bening - Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool

Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water

Isabelle Huppert - Elle

Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Florence Pugh - Lady Macbeth

ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Timothée Chalamet - Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread

James Franco - The Disaster Artist

Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out

Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour

SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Lily Gladstone - Certain Women

Holly Hunter - The Big Sick

Allison Janney - I, Tonya

Lesley Manville - Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird

SUPPORTING ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project

Hugh Grant - Paddington 2

Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Michael Stuhlbarg - Call Me By Your Name

BRITISH/IRISH ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Emily Beecham - Daphne

Judi Dench - Victoria & Abdul/Murder on the Orient Express

Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water/Maudie/Paddington 2

Florence Pugh - Lady Macbeth

Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird/Loving Vincent

BRITISH/IRISH ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread

Colin Farrell - The Killing of a Sacred Deer/The Beguiled

Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out

Josh O'Connor - God's Own Country

Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour/The Space Between Us

YOUNG BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER OF THE YEAR

Harris Dickinson - Beach Rats

Tom Holland - The Lost City of Z/Spider-Man: Homecoming

Noah Jupe - Suburbicon/Wonder/The Man With the Iron Heart

Dafne Keen - Logan

Fionn Whitehead - Dunkirk

BREAKTHROUGH BRITISH/IRISH FILMMAKER: The Philip French Award

Alice Birch - Lady Macbeth

Simon Farnaby - Paddington 2/Mindhorn

Francis Lee - God's Own Country

Rungano Nyoni - I Am Not a Witch

William Oldroyd - Lady Macbeth

BRITISH/IRISH SHORT FILM OF THE YEAR

The Cloud of Unknowing - Mike Hannon

The Dog and the Elephant - Mike Sharpe

Tuesday - Charlotte Wells

We Love Moses - Dionne Edwards

Your Mother and I - Anna Maguire

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Baby Driver - Darrin Prescott, stunts

Blade Runner 2049 - Dennis Gassner, production design

Dunkirk - Hans Zimmer, music

God's Own Country - Joshua James Richards, cinematography

Lady Macbeth - Holly Waddington, costumes

The Lost City of Z - Darius Khondji, cinematography

The Love Witch - Emma Willis, hair & makeup

Paddington 2 - Pablo Grillo, visual effects

Phantom Thread - Mark Bridges, costumes

Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Ben Morris, visual effects