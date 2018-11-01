Martin Lawrence has confirmed his return to the 'Bad Boys' franchise, as he says he will star in 'Bad Boys For Life'.
Martin Lawrence has confirmed his return to the 'Bad Boys' franchise.
The 53-year-old actor starred as Detective Marcus Burnett in the 1995 film 'Bad Boys; and its 2003 sequel 'Bad Boys II', and he has now confirmed he is on board for the upcoming third instalment of the saga, 'Bad Boys for Life'.
Martin took to Instagram to post a picture of himself next to 50-year-old Will Smith - who starred alongside Martin as Detective Mike Lowry, and who will also be returning - and said the third movie was now ''official''.
He wrote: ''It's official. Bad Boys for Life. #teammartymar #badboysforlife @willsmith #weback (sic)''
For Martin, the return marks the first time he's been in a movie since 2011's 'Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son', and the first time he's acted at all since appearing in the 2014 TV series 'Partners'.
'Bad Boys for Life' has been discussed for years and suffered several false dawns, largely due to Will's hectic schedule, but last month, it was reported that Sony Pictures were on the cusp of giving the movie the green light.
Production is set to begin on the movie in early 2019, with the film having been handed a tentative release date of January 2020.
Meanwhile, Will previously revealed he was certain that he and Martin would be reuniting for the third 'Bad Boys' movie.
Speaking in 2016, the Hollywood star shared: ''I saw Martin a few weeks ago.
''I haven't seen him for about two years. We just looked at each other. We hugged. In that moment, we knew we were making another 'Bad Boys.' We're definitely doing another one.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
It's astonishing that there's a third film in this deeply unfunny series (I skipped Part...
If you've seen Frank Oz's 2007 British comedy, it feels rather pointless to watch this...
Death often brings a family together and this story is no exception. Aaron and his...
Prior to my screening of Wild Hogs, the theatre played an advertisement in which two...
There was a time, not too long ago, when there was one great computer-animated film...
There was a time, not too long ago, when there was one great computer-animated film...
Open Season Trailer In Sony Pictures Animation's first feature film, the animated action adventure comedy...
Big Momma's House 2 has locked onto the secret formula of all-time. Moderate star +...
Early in Martin Lawrence Live: Runteldat, Lawrence goes on a brief tirade about his hatred...
Typecasting. Definition, when writers pigeonhole you into one role, assuming you can do nothing...
This summer will have no fewer than three movies featuring a band of misfit kids...
Martin Lawrence is not funny. For the proof just turn to his newest film,...