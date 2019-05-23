Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp is proud that he ''handed down'' his open-minded attitudes to his son Roman Kemp and daughter Harley.

The 57-year-old bassist and his bandmates - brother Gary Kemp, Steve Norman, John Keeble and Tony Hadley - were at the forefront of the New Romantic music scene in the 1980s, a pop culture movement that was synonymous with androgynous fashion and tackling gender stereotypes.

Martin - who has his children with his wife Shirlie Holliman, the former backing singer for Wham! - is delighted that Capital FM DJ Roman, 26, has been strongly influenced by his inclusive attitudes.

Speaking on UK TV 'This Morning' on Thursday (23.05.19), the 'Gold' hitmaker said: ''For me it was the best time of music. Pop culture was amazing, the music was amazing, the bands were amazing and it was the beginning of the 80s.

''When I was going to all those early clubs it was all about boys who were dressing as girls, girls who were dressing as boys. Everything was over the top. It didn't matter who you were or who you wanted to be. It was about being you. And I think for me that really shaped my personality.

''Now, I don't mind what anyone does as long as they are happy and I think that comes from how I grew up in those clubs. And I think the nice thing about that is how I handed that down to my kids - especially Roman.''

As well as Spandau Ballet other artists who were part of the New Romantic scene included Boy George, Steve Strange and Flock of Seagulls but it was Duran Duran who, along with Martin's group, had the biggest success.

And he is proud to have influenced a generation of kids with his music and style.

Martin recalled: ''When we look back now, it's kind of ridiculous! But for me, that was the last of the great pop cultures. It was the last time that kids dressed up and it was the last time the kids dressed up and had a band at the helm and that was Spandau Ballet or Duran Duran.''