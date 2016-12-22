The couple met on the set of British TV film Men Only in 2000, but has always guarded its family's privacy, especially after welcoming son Joe in 2006 and daughter Grace, now eight.

Martin went public with his separation from Amanda in an interview with the Financial Times, published on Thursday (22Dec16), although he did not reveal when the break-up occurred.

"I'm not with Amanda any more," he said quietly to the publication.

However, Martin, 45, insisted he is still on good terms with his ex, who he co-starred with on hit TV drama Sherlock.

He added, "It's very, very amicable - I'll always love Amanda."

The news emerges after a troubled few years for the British actress, who was declared bankrupt in March, 2013 after failing to settle tax debts of $198,400 (£161,000).

Amanda appeared to keep her financial struggles a secret from her boyfriend, and later admitted he was furious at her for racking up such a big bill.

"He had a massive go at me about my tax bill and it was very upsetting," she told the Daily Mail newspaper in late 2014. "But now it's all gone to the Inland Revenue (government tax body)."

"We've been together for 14 years through thick and thin," she added. "I was declared bankrupt, but I came up fighting and I'm now discharged from bankruptcy. Of course, Martin wasn't happy and he told me off, but he was right. I am lousy with money."

Amanda was also fined for two speeding offences earlier this year (16), while she alleged she had become the victim of a thief while attending the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in September (16).

After the ceremony, during which she was on hand to accept the Outstanding Television Movie honour for TV special Sherlock: The Abominable Bride, the 42-year-old took to Twitter to tell fans about her misfortune.

"Thanks for the lovely tweets re; the Emmy's. So pleased we won! Cool, right?" she wrote. "However, we went up to collect the Emmy, did some press, came back to my seat and some b**tard had nicked (stolen) my purse from under my seat. Nice. Had my phone and driver's licence in it.

"So whoever took my purse, I hope some terrible Karmic s**t happens to you. How crappy is that."