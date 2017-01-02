Martin Freeman found it "kind of odd" shooting Sherlock with ex-partner Amanda Abbington following their split.
It was revealed last month (Dec16) that The Hobbit star and his actress wife had split after 16 years, after meeting on the set of U.K. film Men Only in 2000, but while their personal relationship came to an end, their professional one did not - they co-star in British TV series Sherlock as Dr. John Watson and his wife Mary.
The first episode of the fourth series of the hit drama aired in the U.K. and U.S. on Sunday (01Jan17), and Martin opened up about the process of filming alongside Amanda during an interview with Britain's The Guardian newspaper.
"We did this series not being together, which was kind of odd, although we were doing it as friends and we’re still very close," Freeman said. "It’s always interesting doing stuff with your partner because you know each other better than anybody else and that was obviously still the case with this series."
And in the first episode of the fourth series, their characters are struggling with their marriage, while juggling duties as parents - something that served as a reminder of their own drama at home. The couple share children Joe, 10, and Grace, eight.
"It wasn't lost on me and Amanda that, 'Oh look, we’re holding our fictional baby. Remember this?'" Martin added.
Martin's comments come after Amanda revealed the breakdown of the couple's relationship was "entirely amicable".
"There was no hostility, really, we just said that we couldn't live together anymore, so we put everything in place, he moved out to a flat (apartment) in north London, I stayed at home and we've started a new chapter," she told The Telegraph.
She added that while it's "sad and upsetting because you think you're going to be with someone forever," both parties believe they've made the right decision.
"We've been really lucky to make it such a clean break, especially for the kids."
