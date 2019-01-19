Martin Freeman says sex is an ''important part'' of his life, as he admits he takes part in the activity ''pretty often''.
The 47-year-old actor hasn't been seen publicly with anybody since he split from his longterm partner Amanda Abbington - with whom he has son Joe, 12, and daughter Grace, 10 - in 2016 after 16 years together, but he says he still has sex ''pretty often'', because he believes it's an integral part of life.
When asked in a round of quick fire questions for the Guardian newspaper's Weekend magazine how often he has sex, he said: ''I would say pretty often - it's quite an important part of life.''
The 'Black Panther' actor also admitted his biggest fear is ''going mad'', and said the thing that makes him the most unhappy is his own ''brain''.
Martin also touched on an embarrassing moment he'd had with Michael Caine, when he was so flustered he ended up introducing himself as the wrong person.
He said: ''I met Michael Caine recently - he was one of the reasons I became an actor. I had to rev myself up. I stuck my hand out and said, 'Hi, I'm Michael.' And he said, 'No, I'm Michael, you're Martin.'''
The 'Sherlock' star says he spends the most time apologising to his children for getting angry, but wants to save a big apology for them they reach 18.
Asked who he'd like to say sorry to, he said: ''I say it a lot to my kids when I've lost my temper, and I'll save up a big one for when they are 18.''
But the actor would consider himself to be ''public-spirited'', and says he got the trait from his parents.
When asked by the publication what he owes to his parents, he said: ''Public-spiritedness and a bit of artistic flair - my dad went to art college and my mum harboured a desire to be an actor, so she was delighted when I wanted to go to drama school.''
