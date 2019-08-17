Martin Freeman is poised to reprise his role as Everett Ross in 'Black Panther 2'.

The 47-year-old actor - who starred in the original movie in 2018 - has revealed he'll be returning to the Marvel Universe to appear in the much-anticipated sequel.

Speaking to Collider, Martin shared: ''As far as I know, I will be [returning].

''As far as I know, I will be in another 'Black Panther'. That's my understanding. As to when that will happen, I don't know.''

Ryan Coogler is expected to return for 'Black Panther 2', but thus far, Marvel has remained tight-lipped about the details of the sequel.

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Martin admitted he almost turned down the lead role in 'The Hobbit' film series.

The British star revealed he worried accepting the role would be bad for his family life.

Martin - who split from actress Amanda Abbington in 2016 - said: ''It wasn't an easy 'yes'. I went to New Zealand in January 2011 and my last day was July 2013 - two-and-a-half years between the beginning and the end.''

Martin conceded it wasn't fair to ask Amanda to uproot her life and career in the UK to join him on location.

He explained: ''I was going to be away for a long time and Amanda, who I was with at the time, she's an actor, a brilliant actor, and it wasn't the 50s [so] I didn't feel I could say, 'Right, you're coming with me.'

''She had her own life, her own career.''