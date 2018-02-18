Martin Freeman has teased his Marvel Cinematic Universe character Everett Ross will be back.

The 46-year-old actor - who is best known for his role as Bilbo Baggins in 'The Hobbit' franchise - reprised his role as the Deputy Task Force Commander of the Joint Counterterrorism Center for 'Black Panther', but says the MCU has more in store for him.

He told Den of Geek: ''They introduced me in 'Civil War' and said there would be a couple of other films, one of which was 'Black Panther'.''

The British star - who appears alongside Andy Serkis, Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan in the film - previously admitted his character goes through an ''enlightening journey'' in 'Black Panther'.

He said in November: ''I'm the government guy. I'm the CIA guy called Everett Ross, who was a character in the comics as well, who sort of has an uneasy peace with T'Challa, who is the Black Panther.

''And my character goes on a strange journey, an enlightening journey to Wakanda, which is the fictional African country. It's really good.''

The film follows T'Challla (Boseman) who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to take the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king.

Meanwhile, Freeman recently revealed he was considered for a role in 'Star Wars' by George Lucas.

He said: ''No, not directly. Indirectly, yeah. I had a chat with the folks a few years ago.

''But no, it's been at the right thing. Yeah, there are other British actors that they prefer over me.''

Although Freeman - who shot to fame as Watson in BBC's 'Sherlock' - wasn't picked for the desired role, he admitted he is still interested in starring in the franchise.

He said: ''Well of course. Of course, I'd be.''