Martin Freeman was considered for a role in 'Star Wars'.

The 46-year-old actor - who is best known for his role as Bilbo Baggins in 'The Hobbit' franchise - has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Deputy Task Force Commander of the Joint Counterterrorism Center, Everett K. Ross, but revealed he was once approached for a part in George Lucas' sci-fi franchise.

In an interview with JOE, Freeman said: ''No, not directly. Indirectly, yeah. I had a chat with the folks a few years ago.

''But no, it's been at the right thing. Yeah, there are other British actors that they prefer over me.''

Although Freeman - who shot to fame as Watson in BBC's 'Sherlock' - wasn't picked for the desired role, he admitted he is still interested in starring in the franchise.

He said: ''Well of course. Of course, I'd be.''

Freeman has reprised his role as Ross in the MCU movie 'Black Panther' and admitted his character goes through an ''enlightening journey''.

He said in November: ''I'm the government guy. I'm the CIA guy called Everett Ross, who was a character in the comics as well, who sort of has an uneasy peace with T'Challa, who is the Black Panther.

''And my character goes on a strange journey, an enlightening journey to Wakanda, which is the fictional African country. It's really good.''

The film follows T'Challla (Chadwick Boseman) who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to take the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king.

Ross - who was created by Christopher Priest and Kenny Martinez - first appeared in the 'Ka-Zar Vol. 3, #17' back in 1998 and became a major character and ally in the 'Black Panther' comics.

The film sees Boseman returning as the titular role as well as Andy Serkis who will be back as Ulysses Klaue - who first appeared in 'Avengers: Age of Ultron'.