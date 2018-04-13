'Ghost Stories' actor Martin Freeman has admitted he's open to the idea of paranormal, and he embraced his role in the new horror flick because he loves being scared.
Martin Freeman thinks ghosts could actually exist.
The 'Ghost Stories' actor - who plays Mike Priddle in the new horror film - opened up about the possibility of supernatural spooks and ghastly ghouls as he chatted about his role in the movie.
Appearing on 'The Graham Norton Show', he was asked by fellow guest DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON if he believed in ghosts, and Martin replied: ''I'm open to it until there is definitive proof.''
The world of horror flicks is nothing new to the 46-year-old star, who first got hooked on the genre after seeing Alfred Hitchcock's iconic 1960 thriller 'Psycho'.
Although it left him terrified afterwards, Martin fell in love with scary movies, and suggested there isn't anything that's much more enjoyable than getting together in a group to enjoy the tension.
The British actor - who previously starred in the 'Hobbit' franchise - added: ''I grew up watching classic films from the 1950s and 60s and this film has borrowed from them.
''When I was seven my mother let me watch 'Psycho' and it was so scary. For a longtime afterwards I was paralysed with fear going upstairs or having a shower.
''This film is enjoyably scary and there's nothing like the communal thing of going to the cinema, sitting in the dark and being scared witless. I like it. It's a smart film.''
The star also opened up about his role in comic book blockbuster 'Black Panther', in which he plays CIA member Everett K. Ross.
Martin hopes that the movie - which boasts a predominantly black cast - will change the landscape of the film business.
On 'Black Panther's huge success, he said: ''It's done amazingly well. We are all very proud of it and it feels like a moment - a bit more than just a film.''
