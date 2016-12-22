Martin Freeman and his long-term partner Amanda Abbington have called time on their 16-year relationship.
Martin Freeman has split from his long-term partner.
The 'Sherlock' star has admitted he'll ''always'' love Amanda Abbington but they both decided to go their separate ways in March following 16 years together.
Speaking to the Financial Times newspaper, the 45-year-old actor said: ''I'm not with Amanda any more. It's very, very amicable - I'll always love Amanda.''
Martin refused to divulge what lead to their split but he hinted that his success following his starring role in 'The Hobbit' may have had something to do with it.
When pushed on the reason, he said: ''To a certain extent, yes. Not as much as it might have done, and not as much as maybe I would have hoped it had.''
The pair - who used to live together in Potters Bar in Hertfordshire - never married but they have two children Joe, 10, and Grace, eight, together and are determined to remain on good terms following their split for the sake of their youngsters.
Martin met Amanda, 42, in 2000 on the set of their Channel 4 film 'Men Only' and went on to work together on a number of films such as 'The Debt' and 'The Robinsons'.
Although they remain ''amicable'', it's no doubt set to get awkward if they decide to film another series of 'Sherlock', which will return to screens over the festive season for the special and then next year for another installment that's already been shot, as they play on-screen husband and wife Dr John Watson and Mary Morstan in the drama.
