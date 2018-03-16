Martin Freeman has said his former partner Amanda Abbington is still ''very supportive'' of his work following their split in 2016.
The 46-year-old actor split from his partner - with whom he has two children, Joe, 12, and 10-year-old Grace - after 16 years in 2016 and insists their separation hasn't affected his career in a negative way because he's always been ''very picky''.
Speaking to the Daily Telegraph newspaper, Martin said: ''Even when Amanda and I were together I was very picky [over what I did].
''I even thought about [not doing] 'The Hobbit'! I was thinking, 'Hmm, that's a long time away from two little kids...'
''It hasn't massively impacted on my life. I'm determined to do things that I want to do.
''And not do the things I don't want to do. And me and Amanda will always find a way of making it work, because we're very supportive of each other.''
Though the 'Hobbit' actor adores being a parent, he admitted it can be stressful to the point where he wants to ''throw [himself] out of a window''.
He added: ''I can't quite believe it. I can't have serious conversations with parents who don't admit that sometimes they want to throw themselves out of a window - for real.
''I realised when my kids were very, very young that I couldn't have any more nice north London conversations about how fantastic it was.
''Yes, of course it is - you love your kids more than anything in the world. But sometimes you want to kill everyone in your house.''
