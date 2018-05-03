Martin Freeman doesn't consider his job to be glamorous.

The 46-year-old actor has starred in a number of acclaimed movie and TV projects during the course of his career, including appearances in 'The Office', the 'Hobbit' trilogy and 'Sherlock' - but Martin doesn't believe his work is as fancy as some fans think it is.

He explained: ''There's no glamour really on any job, but that's not why you do them, otherwise you'd be on a yacht in Barbados all the time. Which would be nice for two days, but after that you'd want to get dirty, you'd want to do something else.''

The British actor starred in the post-apocalyptic thriller 'Cargo' in 2017.

The movie - which was directed by Ben Howling and Yolanda Ramke - was shot in the Australian outback, and Martin has revealed he only joined the project once he'd been convinced it wasn't a typical zombie movie.

Speaking to Western Australia Today, Martin shared: ''That's the reason I'm doing it - because it's not a zombie film. I wouldn't have come here to do a zombie film.''

Martin subsequently clarified that while zombies appear in the film, he doesn't consider it to be a zombie movie.

He said: ''I think it's a film with some zombies in it, that's the absolute truth of it.

''I said to Ben and Yolanda a long time ago that I didn't think the world needed another zombie film, and they took that on the chin and said they are big fans of the genre but they weren't making that either.

''It's not that I don't do zombie films like I don't do Ku Klux Klan films - I'm not politically allergic to them. But I don't want to do any genre film for the sake of it.''