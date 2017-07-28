Marti Pellow has quit Wet Wet Wet.

The 52-year-old singer of the popular Scottish pop group - who had hits with 'Love Is All Around' and 'Angel Eyes' - has decided to focus on his solo career and does not see himself fronting the band for the ''foreseeable future''

Announcing the news on Twitter, he wrote: ''Hi all, wanted you to know for foreseeable future I'll be concentrating on my solo work, am excited by the future and seeing you out there x (sic)''

Marti was the lead singer the group - also comprised of Tommy Cunningham and Neile Mitchell - for more than three decades, but says his ''heart and soul'' is no longer into it.

He explained to Music Week: ''When I started in Wet Wet Wet I gave it 100% of my heart and soul and that's what it demands and that is also what the fans demand - and if I can't do that because my focus is elsewhere, then this is not fair on the fans or the rest of the guys in the band.''

Marti insists there are no bad feelings and he will always look back fondly on his time in the group.

He said: ''I will be spending more time on my solo work - performing concerts, acting and my own songwriting - as an artist I feel a lot more settled in this world. I have had a great time and loved my career with Wet Wet Wet and to me they will always be the best band in the world.

Marti previously quit the group in 1999 after battling with a heroin addiction.

Speaking about being drug free, he said previously: ''It was textbook. I couldn't function without it. But there's no romantic side to heroin - it's no good.''

Following his first departure they disbanded, but reunited in March 2004 and they dropped their eighth studio LP 'Timeless' in 2007.

As for Marti's solo career, his latest record 'Mysterious' was released in March.